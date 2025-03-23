Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Budget Session Kicks Off Amidst Political Turmoil

The Delhi Assembly's budget session begins with tension between the BJP and AAP over the CAG report on the DTC and the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents the BJP's first budget in 26 years. Both parties prepare to confront each other on various issues.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is expected to commence with high tension, with the ruling BJP and opposition AAP poised to clash over the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

This session marks a significant political event as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also manages the finance portfolio, is set to present the BJP's first budget in over 26 years. The BJP reclaimed power in Delhi after the 1998 elections, overcoming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in polls last month.

The AAP has accused the BJP of betraying women by failing to fulfill financial assistance promises and establishing a "dictatorship" in the Assembly. Meanwhile, BJP members are challenging the AAP over "corruption" and the DTC's performance during the latter's decade-long administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

