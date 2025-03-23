Left Menu

Controversy Over Hyderabad Airport Naming: Who Really Built It?

Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain criticized the naming of Hyderabad's International Airport after Rajiv Gandhi, asserting it was individuals like George Fernandes and Chandrababu Naidu who significantly contributed. He also highlighted recent infrastructural developments in Bihar and criticized the RJD's influence on Bihar's image.

Updated: 23-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:14 IST
  • India

Controversy brews over Hyderabad's International Airport as Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain claims it wrongly honors former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. According to Hussain, Rajiv Gandhi had no role in the airport's development.

He cited George Fernandes and Chandrababu Naidu as key contributors, along with his own involvement as the then Civil Aviation Minister. Meetings regularly held at the PMO ensured close project monitoring, yet these contributors remain unacknowledged in the airport's naming.

Hussain also remarked on Bihar's rapid infrastructure progress, highlighting new airport projects and improved facilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting with the RJD's purportedly negative past influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

