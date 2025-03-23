Israel's Political Turmoil: A Nation on the Brink of Constitutional Crisis

Israel is embroiled in both external conflict and internal turmoil, as anti-government protests escalate into a potential constitutional crisis. Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to oppose the government's decisions, following warnings from a former Supreme Court chief justice about the threat of civil war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial decision to fire Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet, adds fuel to the fire, especially as the government seeks to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Critics claim these actions are politically motivated and undermine Israel's state institutions, exacerbating national divisions during wartime.

As the judiciary and government grapple over legal dismissals, fears of widespread civil unrest grow. Prominent figures, including opposition leader Yair Lapid and labor union leaders, warn of severe consequences if court rulings are ignored. Amidst mass protests and potential general strikes, the nation's stability hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)