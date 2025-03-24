Paul Weiss Stands Firm: Trump's Impact on Legal Services

In a letter to staff, Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp affirmed the firm's independence in selecting pro bono legal initiatives, despite a recent agreement with the Trump administration. This statement comes after criticism over a pledge to provide $40 million in legal services for 'mutually agreed' projects.

The intense backlash arose from the firm's commitment, deemed an unusual intersection of legal services and political agendas. Although a prior executive order from Trump restricted Paul Weiss lawyers, the firm successfully navigated the situation by ensuring neutrality and ignoring political bias in employment and client relations.

Karp further revealed that Paul Weiss considered legal action against Trump's order, fearing investors' perceptions, but realized such measures could only temporarily address deeper issues. Paul Weiss continues to carry out over $130 million in annual pro bono work, emphasizing merit-based practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)