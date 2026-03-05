Republican Strategy Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict: Balancing Economics and Foreign Affairs

The unfolding U.S.-Iran conflict presents a challenging dynamic for Republicans as they aim to preserve their economic messaging ahead of the November midterm elections. With oil and gas prices soaring and market volatility rising, economic concerns may overshadow the party's focus on affordability and domestic policy gains.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in the Republican stance on economic matters while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of global events. Despite urging President Donald Trump to concentrate more on domestic rather than foreign affairs, Johnson supports the administration's actions against Iran, citing national security.

The Republican camp champions its tax reforms, including eliminating levies on tip income and overtime pay, presenting these as direct family benefits. However, with mixed public support for military action against Iran, strategists warn that the war's political gamble might risk Republican control in Congress, particularly as economic uncertainties grow.