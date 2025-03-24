Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's Showdown with Comedian Kunal Kamra: Tensions Flare

The tension between Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's Shinde faction and comedian Kunal Kamra escalated as General Secretary Rahool Kanal sent a fierce message to Kamra over his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kanal asserted that Kamra would face consequences for his comments, likening ongoing events to a 'trailer' with more to follow.

In a press interaction, Kanal addressed the filing of an FIR against him and other party members accused of vandalizing a comedy venue in Mumbai. He labeled the incident a 'paid conspiracy' and emphasized that the Mumbai police are well-equipped to unveil the truth.

The FIR, filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act, accused the youth faction of disrupting a live comedy event. The charges reflect the party's discontent with Kamra's act, which allegedly pokes fun at a prominent political figure.

