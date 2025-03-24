Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's Showdown with Comedian Kunal Kamra: Tensions Flare
Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's General Secretary Rahool Kanal issues a stern warning to comedian Kunal Kamra over comments on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. FIRs have been filed against Kanal and others for vandalising a comedy set. Kanal claims the confrontation is a 'paid conspiracy,' promising more actions.
- Country:
- India
The tension between Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's Shinde faction and comedian Kunal Kamra escalated as General Secretary Rahool Kanal sent a fierce message to Kamra over his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kanal asserted that Kamra would face consequences for his comments, likening ongoing events to a 'trailer' with more to follow.
In a press interaction, Kanal addressed the filing of an FIR against him and other party members accused of vandalizing a comedy venue in Mumbai. He labeled the incident a 'paid conspiracy' and emphasized that the Mumbai police are well-equipped to unveil the truth.
The FIR, filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act, accused the youth faction of disrupting a live comedy event. The charges reflect the party's discontent with Kamra's act, which allegedly pokes fun at a prominent political figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gas Leak Triggers Fire in Mumbai's Andheri, Injures Three
Gas Leak Sparks Fire in Mumbai: Three Injured
China Stands Firm: Navigating Trump's Trade War Tactics
Gas Line Catastrophe in Mumbai: Unauthorized Digging Leads to Fire and Injuries
Justice Department Shakeup: Trump Administration Fires Key Officials