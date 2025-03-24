Constitutional Court's Landmark Ruling Reinstates Han Duck-soo Amid South Korean Political Crisis

In an unexpected turn of events, South Korea's Constitutional Court has reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to his role as acting president, nullifying his prior impeachment. This decision, announced on Monday, comes as South Korea navigates significant political instability and an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed gratitude for the court's decision, emphasizing the urgent need to stabilize national administration. He affirmed his dedication to safeguarding South Korean interests amid rising economic tensions, notably due to potential tariffs threatened by the United States under President Donald Trump.

Following a period of political upheaval initiated by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, the court's decision aims to restore governmental stability. The political climate remains tense, with the opposition calling for expedited rulings on President Yoon's status as the nation braces for potential presidential elections within months.

(With inputs from agencies.)