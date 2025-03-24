Left Menu

BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition

BJP MP Sambit Patra accused Congress of attempting to fracture India by introducing Muslim reservations in the Constitution. He criticized Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's remarks on reservations, drawing parallels to past events orchestrated by the Congress. Patra claimed Rahul Gandhi is politically unfit and conspires against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:36 IST
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament, Sambit Patra, sharply criticized Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly suggesting changes to the Constitution. Addressing the media, Patra accused the Congress party of trying to divide the nation anew by pushing for Muslim reservations in the Constitution, a move reportedly opposed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Highlighting historical context, Patra claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, orchestrated the nation's partition to secure his premier position. He alleged that the Congress party, under the influence of the Gandhi family, aims to replicate past actions. Patra particularly emphasized Rahul Gandhi's political ambitions as a driving force behind these alleged efforts.

Patra, representing Odisha's Puri, further accused Rahul Gandhi of being unfit for political leadership, suggesting he seeks relevancy by promoting divisive constitutional changes. His comments followed Deputy CM Shivakumar's recent remarks about a bill proposing a four percent reservation for minorities and backward classes in public contracts, causing significant controversy among BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025