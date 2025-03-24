BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament, Sambit Patra, sharply criticized Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly suggesting changes to the Constitution. Addressing the media, Patra accused the Congress party of trying to divide the nation anew by pushing for Muslim reservations in the Constitution, a move reportedly opposed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Highlighting historical context, Patra claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, orchestrated the nation's partition to secure his premier position. He alleged that the Congress party, under the influence of the Gandhi family, aims to replicate past actions. Patra particularly emphasized Rahul Gandhi's political ambitions as a driving force behind these alleged efforts.

Patra, representing Odisha's Puri, further accused Rahul Gandhi of being unfit for political leadership, suggesting he seeks relevancy by promoting divisive constitutional changes. His comments followed Deputy CM Shivakumar's recent remarks about a bill proposing a four percent reservation for minorities and backward classes in public contracts, causing significant controversy among BJP leaders.

