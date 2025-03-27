Controversy Erupts as Shiv Sena Leader Links Opposition to Aurangzeb
Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske stirred controversy in the Lok Sabha by branding the INDIA bloc as admirers of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, amidst discussions on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025. Mhaske accused Congress of governance akin to Aurangzeb's reign, triggering strong protests from opposition leaders.
In a heated session in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske made bold assertions regarding the opposition INDIA bloc, labeling its members as admirers of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This claim sparked significant backlash from opposition representatives.
The comments were made during deliberations on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025. Mhaske accused the Congress and its allies of corrupt governance, drawing a parallel between their rule and that of Aurangzeb.
Opposition MP Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Mhaske's remarks, questioning their relevance to the bill at hand, which aims to convert the Institute of Rural Management Anand, Gujarat into the Tribhuvan Sahkari University.
(With inputs from agencies.)
