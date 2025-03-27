Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Shiv Sena Leader Links Opposition to Aurangzeb

Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske stirred controversy in the Lok Sabha by branding the INDIA bloc as admirers of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, amidst discussions on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025. Mhaske accused Congress of governance akin to Aurangzeb's reign, triggering strong protests from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:07 IST
Controversy Erupts as Shiv Sena Leader Links Opposition to Aurangzeb
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske made bold assertions regarding the opposition INDIA bloc, labeling its members as admirers of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This claim sparked significant backlash from opposition representatives.

The comments were made during deliberations on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025. Mhaske accused the Congress and its allies of corrupt governance, drawing a parallel between their rule and that of Aurangzeb.

Opposition MP Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Mhaske's remarks, questioning their relevance to the bill at hand, which aims to convert the Institute of Rural Management Anand, Gujarat into the Tribhuvan Sahkari University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025