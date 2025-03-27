Punjab's Budget Controversy: Promises Unfulfilled Amid Opposition Critique
The Punjab state budget presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been criticized by the opposition for failing to fulfill promises, ignoring key sectors, and increasing state debt. The budget omits promised allowances for women, lacks incentives for agriculture, industry, and job creation, and presents a grim fiscal outlook.
In Punjab, the state budget presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with the opposition branding it a collection of falsehoods. Key issues include unfulfilled promises to women and mounting state debt, with critics deeming the fiscal blueprint a massive disappointment.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal, have accused the AAP-led government of failing to honor its pledge of a monthly financial aid for women, revealing a disconnect with the electorate's expectations. Critics assert that the budget lacks new initiatives for farmers, industrialists, and the unemployed, leaving key sectors overlooked.
The staggering rise in state debt under the AAP administration, projected to reach Rs 4.17 lakh crore, exacerbates concerns about fiscal management. Opposition leaders decry the budget's silence on micro, small and medium enterprises, and employment generation, as well as negligible allocations to agriculture, industry, education, and health sectors.
