Court Stymies Trump’s Deportation Move under 18th Century Law
A U.S. appeals court sustained a block on Trump's plan to deport Venezuelans using an old law. The decision highlights the tension between the judiciary and executive authority on national security matters, as Trump's administration aimed to use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for swift deportations.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to halt the Trump administration's deportation of certain Venezuelan immigrants under an archaic 18th-century statute. This court decision thwarts a key component of Donald Trump's immigration policy, marking a noteworthy judicial check against the executive branch.
The ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit involved a close 2-1 decision, with Judge Justin Walker dissenting. Trump's bid to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act—known for its role during WWII—was aimed at expediting deportations and asserting his administration's immigration crackdown.
This legal episode underscores ongoing disputes between different branches of government, accentuated by Trump's administration maneuvering to swiftly implement its policies. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited El Salvador to assess the situation, meeting with President Nayib Bukele amid ongoing controversies over immigration enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Court
- Trump
- deportation
- Venezuelans
- 1798
- Alien Enemies Act
- judiciary
- executive
- power
- ACLU
ALSO READ
Judiciary Blocks Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm
US President Donald Trump invokes Alien Enemy Act of 1798, assuming wartime authority to speed up mass deportations, reports AP.
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Alien Enemies Act Against Venezuelan Gang
Trump Invokes Wartime Powers: Alien Enemies Act Revived Amidst Legal Tug-of-War
Controversy Erupts as Trump Revives Alien Enemies Act for Deportations