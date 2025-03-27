Court Stymies Trump’s Deportation Move under 18th Century Law

In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to halt the Trump administration's deportation of certain Venezuelan immigrants under an archaic 18th-century statute. This court decision thwarts a key component of Donald Trump's immigration policy, marking a noteworthy judicial check against the executive branch.

The ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit involved a close 2-1 decision, with Judge Justin Walker dissenting. Trump's bid to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act—known for its role during WWII—was aimed at expediting deportations and asserting his administration's immigration crackdown.

This legal episode underscores ongoing disputes between different branches of government, accentuated by Trump's administration maneuvering to swiftly implement its policies. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited El Salvador to assess the situation, meeting with President Nayib Bukele amid ongoing controversies over immigration enforcement.

