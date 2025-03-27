Left Menu

Trump Administration Axes Vaccine Aid Amid 'America First' Policy

The Trump administration plans to cease U.S. funding for Gavi, a vital organization aiding vaccine procurement for children in impoverished countries, and cut back malaria efforts. This move aligns with the 'America First' policy, risking millions of unprotected children's lives, despite ongoing HIV, tuberculosis, and food aid programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 02:24 IST
Trump Administration Axes Vaccine Aid Amid 'America First' Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration, in a significant policy shift, aims to stop U.S. funding for Gavi, an organization crucial for purchasing vaccines for children in developing nations, and scale back efforts against malaria, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development document obtained by Reuters.

Despite the administration's continued funding for HIV, tuberculosis drugs, and food aid in crisis-hit regions, it has dramatically reduced foreign aid spending since January 20, shrinking around 80% of contracts to match Trump's 'America First' agenda.

This reduction will potentially lead to 1.2 million preventable child deaths in the next five years without those vaccines, Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar warned, highlighting the broad implications of these budget cuts on global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025