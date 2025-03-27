Trump Administration Axes Vaccine Aid Amid 'America First' Policy

The Trump administration, in a significant policy shift, aims to stop U.S. funding for Gavi, an organization crucial for purchasing vaccines for children in developing nations, and scale back efforts against malaria, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development document obtained by Reuters.

Despite the administration's continued funding for HIV, tuberculosis drugs, and food aid in crisis-hit regions, it has dramatically reduced foreign aid spending since January 20, shrinking around 80% of contracts to match Trump's 'America First' agenda.

This reduction will potentially lead to 1.2 million preventable child deaths in the next five years without those vaccines, Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar warned, highlighting the broad implications of these budget cuts on global health security.

