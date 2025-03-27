Canada Plans Retaliatory Tariffs in Auto Trade Tensions with U.S.

The Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, expressed his full support for the federal government's countermeasures following U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on cars not manufactured in the United States. Ford confirmed his agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney on preparing retaliatory tariffs.

This stance comes as Ontario houses Canada's domestic auto industry, which plays a crucial role in the nation's economy. With nearly a quarter of its employment tied to the sector, the province's leadership emphasizes standing 'firm, strong and united' with the federal policy direction to safeguard jobs and industries.

Auto trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada signify an escalating trade dispute, where maintaining a strategic economic partnership is vital. The planned tariffs are seen as critical leverage to prompt negotiations and resolve the conflict while underscoring Canada's resolve to defend its national industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)