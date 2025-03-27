Left Menu

Albanese Prepares to Announce May Election Amid Tax Cut Strategies

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, is poised to announce a May election as his government pushes a tax cut bill through parliament. Aiming to regain electoral support, the Labor government has introduced tax cuts, hoping to counter opposition plans and ease economic burdens.

Updated: 27-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 07:32 IST
Australia Prime Minister

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, announced on Thursday his intention to call a federal election imminently. With the current government racing through parliament to push a new tax cut bill, the move aims to fortify support from voters amid rising economic pressures.

The election is expected to be held in May, with sources suggesting Albanese will officially call the election after visiting Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Canberra. Opinion polls indicate a tight race between the ruling Labor party and the opposition Liberal-National coalition.

Albanese's Labor government introduced A$17.1 billion in tax cuts as part of its federal budget, sparking a political showdown. Opposing plans from the Liberal-National coalition propose halving the fuel excise, which they argue will provide immediate relief for families. Treasurer Jim Chalmers criticized the opposition's approach, predicting it will become a contentious issue throughout the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

