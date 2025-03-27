Protests Erupt After BJP Leader Anil Tiger's Murder in Ranchi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained by police in Ranchi on Thursday during protests against the murder of their leader Anil Tiger. The protest was part of a city-wide bandh in response to the killing.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth criticized the state government, stating that Ranchi has become a crime hub under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's regime. Seth advocated for implementing the 'Yogi' model to restore order, emphasizing his refusal for special security privileges as a public representative.

Ranchi's SP City, Raj Kumar Mehta, assured that police operations are active in the case, asserting commitment to restoring normalcy. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo was also detained during a peaceful protest, lamenting the police's approach to handling demonstrators over pursuing the actual criminals.

Anil Tiger was fatally attacked near a police station in daylight on Wednesday. Police later arrested a suspect after an encounter, demonstrating active pursuit and investigation. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders towards the state government over deteriorating law and order conditions.

