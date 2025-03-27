Tensions Rise in South Sudan: Calls for Peace Amid Political Turmoil
The United States urges South Sudan to release First Vice President Riek Machar, reportedly under house arrest. This situation threatens peace in the already fragile coalition government between President Salva Kiir and Machar. Recent clashes in Nasir and increased tensions highlight potential conflict resurgence.
On Thursday, the United States urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir to release First Vice President Riek Machar, who is reportedly under house arrest. This call reflects mounting concerns over the nation's stability, just as leaders are expected to show a genuine commitment to peace.
Machar, detained alongside his wife and bodyguards, faces allegations tied to recent military clashes in Nasir, Upper Nile State. Washington has expressed its apprehension, urging Kiir to de-escalate the situation, as Machar serves in a coalition formed under a peace deal ending a 2013-2018 civil war.
The United Nations and political analysts warn that ongoing ethnic tensions could spark more widespread conflict. Recent detentions of Machar's party members exacerbate potential risks, calling for restraint and renewed efforts to uphold peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
