EU Calls for Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs on Cars

On Thursday, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck signaled a decisive stance from the European Union in response to new U.S. tariffs on imported cars, introduced by President Donald Trump.

Habeck stressed the importance of a firm EU response, indicating a refusal to accept the tariffs without opposition. He emphasized the need for the EU to negotiate a solution.

The developing trade tensions highlight the ongoing challenges and negotiations between the EU and the U.S. amidst new economic hurdles.

