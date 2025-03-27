Left Menu

EU Calls for Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs on Cars

Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck urged the European Union to respond firmly to U.S. car tariffs introduced by President Trump, emphasizing the importance of a negotiated solution.

Updated: 27-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:01 IST
Robert Habeck

On Thursday, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck signaled a decisive stance from the European Union in response to new U.S. tariffs on imported cars, introduced by President Donald Trump.

Habeck stressed the importance of a firm EU response, indicating a refusal to accept the tariffs without opposition. He emphasized the need for the EU to negotiate a solution.

The developing trade tensions highlight the ongoing challenges and negotiations between the EU and the U.S. amidst new economic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

