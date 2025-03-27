EU Calls for Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs on Cars
Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck urged the European Union to respond firmly to U.S. car tariffs introduced by President Trump, emphasizing the importance of a negotiated solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:01 IST
On Thursday, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck signaled a decisive stance from the European Union in response to new U.S. tariffs on imported cars, introduced by President Donald Trump.
Habeck stressed the importance of a firm EU response, indicating a refusal to accept the tariffs without opposition. He emphasized the need for the EU to negotiate a solution.
The developing trade tensions highlight the ongoing challenges and negotiations between the EU and the U.S. amidst new economic hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on all steel, aluminum imports, saying they will create jobs despite stock market sell-off, reports AP.
Monahan Aims for Unity with LIV Golf Amid Strategic Negotiations
EU Strikes Back: Counter Tariffs on U.S. Imports Announced
Ukraine Eyes US Gas Imports Amid Russian Infrastructure Strikes
Fedecamaras Urges U.S. and Venezuela to Resume Negotiations