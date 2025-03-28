Visa Politics: Rubio's Crusade Against 'Lunatics'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declares the revocation of more than 300 visas, targeting individuals he labeled as 'lunatics.' This comes following the detention of Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk, who supported Palestinians. The move raises debates on free speech and U.S. foreign policy.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that the State Department might have revoked over 300 visas as part of efforts to counter individuals he describes as 'lunatics.' The statement followed the detention and visa revocation of a Turkish student in Boston, reflecting the Trump administration's hardline stance.
Rubio, speaking in Guyana, clarified that these actions are taken against those involved in activities such as vandalizing universities and causing disturbances. The controversy surrounds the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, who had shown support for Palestinians, sparking debates on free speech versus national security.
The State Department's actions have been viewed by some as a crackdown on dissenting voices, with critics labeling it as an attack on free expression, while the administration maintains that such protests could challenge U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
