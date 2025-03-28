Australia Prepares for May 3 Federal Election
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to seek permission from the Governor-General to call a nationwide federal election for May 3. The Governor-General acts as the representative of the head of state, Britain's King Charles, in this constitutional process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:35 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a significant political move, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to approach the Governor-General to request the calling of a nationwide federal election on May 3.
This procedural step is crucial as per the Australian constitution, where the Governor-General stands in for Britain's King Charles, the ceremonial head of state.
Australian media outlets report that Albanese's visit to the official residence signals the imminent announcement of the election date, marking the beginning of a pivotal political campaign period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Merz Courts Greens for Constitutional Amendments
Syria's Constitutional Declaration: Preserving Tradition and Freedom
Syria's New Constitutional Declaration: A Blend of Tradition and Progress
High-Stakes Decision: South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court Ruling
Germany's Constitutional Court Rejects Election Challenge