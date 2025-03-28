Left Menu

Australia Prepares for May 3 Federal Election

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to seek permission from the Governor-General to call a nationwide federal election for May 3. The Governor-General acts as the representative of the head of state, Britain's King Charles, in this constitutional process.

In a significant political move, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to approach the Governor-General to request the calling of a nationwide federal election on May 3.

This procedural step is crucial as per the Australian constitution, where the Governor-General stands in for Britain's King Charles, the ceremonial head of state.

Australian media outlets report that Albanese's visit to the official residence signals the imminent announcement of the election date, marking the beginning of a pivotal political campaign period.

