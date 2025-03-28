Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Brave J&K Police Martyrs Amid Ongoing Encounter

Tributes were paid by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to police personnel who died during an ongoing encounter in Kathua district. Several terrorists were neutralised, and the operation continues. The sacrifice of the officers will be remembered with pride and grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:12 IST
Tributes Paid to Brave J&K Police Martyrs Amid Ongoing Encounter
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored fallen police personnel involved in an ongoing encounter in Kathua district. The violent clash resulted in the deaths of four police officers and three terrorists.

Lt Governor Sinha expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the heroic officers. He praised the valor of J&K Police Forces, emphasizing their role in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the region.

Chief Minister Abdullah echoed these sentiments, paying homage to the officers’ ultimate sacrifice during the anti-terror operation. The encounter, which began on Thursday, is witnessing ongoing efforts by security forces as they attempt to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025