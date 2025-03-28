Tributes Paid to Brave J&K Police Martyrs Amid Ongoing Encounter
Tributes were paid by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to police personnel who died during an ongoing encounter in Kathua district. Several terrorists were neutralised, and the operation continues. The sacrifice of the officers will be remembered with pride and grief.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored fallen police personnel involved in an ongoing encounter in Kathua district. The violent clash resulted in the deaths of four police officers and three terrorists.
Lt Governor Sinha expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the heroic officers. He praised the valor of J&K Police Forces, emphasizing their role in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the region.
Chief Minister Abdullah echoed these sentiments, paying homage to the officers’ ultimate sacrifice during the anti-terror operation. The encounter, which began on Thursday, is witnessing ongoing efforts by security forces as they attempt to secure the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
