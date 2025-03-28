Political Tensions Escalate Over Agra Incident

In a sharp political exchange, BSP president Mayawati accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting the Agra incident for political gain. Through a series of posts on social media platform X, Mayawati reminded Yadav of the violent attack she endured on June 2, 1995, under the SP government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mayawati urged the SP to cease its alleged political maneuvering around the Agra incident, emphasizing that the party should ensure no recurrence of Dalit oppression akin to the Agra events. Her statements come amidst growing tensions over remarks made in the Rajya Sabha about Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

Following SP's Ramjilal Suman's controversial comment labeling Rana Sanga a 'traitor,' the political atmosphere intensified when Karni Sena workers vandalized Suman's Agra residence. Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violent protest and raised concerns about the current law and order under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, attributing the attack to Suman's Dalit identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)