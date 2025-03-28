Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Agra Incident

Mayawati criticized Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party for politicizing the Agra incident. She recalled past violence against her and called for an end to Dalit oppression. Controversy arose with a statement on Rana Sanga by an SP member, sparking protests and questioning state law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:13 IST
Political Tensions Escalate Over Agra Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, BSP president Mayawati accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting the Agra incident for political gain. Through a series of posts on social media platform X, Mayawati reminded Yadav of the violent attack she endured on June 2, 1995, under the SP government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mayawati urged the SP to cease its alleged political maneuvering around the Agra incident, emphasizing that the party should ensure no recurrence of Dalit oppression akin to the Agra events. Her statements come amidst growing tensions over remarks made in the Rajya Sabha about Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

Following SP's Ramjilal Suman's controversial comment labeling Rana Sanga a 'traitor,' the political atmosphere intensified when Karni Sena workers vandalized Suman's Agra residence. Akhilesh Yadav condemned the violent protest and raised concerns about the current law and order under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, attributing the attack to Suman's Dalit identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025