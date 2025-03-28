Left Menu

Vijay-Led Party Opposes Waqf Bill and Delimitation Plans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:15 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor and politician Vijay, has raised objections concerning the proposed Waqf Bill, alleging it infringes upon the rights of Muslims. The resolution was passed during the party's first general council meeting, with Vijay himself chairing the session.

According to TVK, the bill introduces new conditions that undermine the powers of Muslims in matters related to Waqf properties and curtail existing rights. As a result, the party urges the federal government to retract the bill entirely, considering it detrimental to the interests of the community.

Additionally, the party criticized the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, expressing concerns that it would lead to an increase in the number of parliamentary seats for northern states, while reducing the representation of southern states like Tamil Nadu. TVK argued that this move punishes those who have adhered to the family planning initiatives of the Union government and demands that the proposal be dropped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

