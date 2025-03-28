Modi's Thailand Visit: Strengthening Regional Ties at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a two-day visit to Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC Summit. The summit is anticipated to enhance regional cooperation with the adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030, while furthering maritime collaboration agreements among member nations.

This summit convenes in the wake of Myanmar's earthquake, though it's expected to progress without disruptions. Discussions are anticipated to focus on strategic cooperation, climate adaptation, and fostering stability and economic sustainability within the region.

Alongside Modi, the meeting will feature leaders from BIMSTEC countries, including Thailand's and Sri Lanka's Prime Ministers. Modi will also hold essential talks with Thailand's Prime Minister and royalty, and subsequently proceed to Sri Lanka for further diplomatic engagements.

