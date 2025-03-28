Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Odisha

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Odisha's BJP government, claiming that crimes against women have risen. Khera, joined by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, highlighted the absence of a House Committee to probe the issue. They called for accountability and urgent measures to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:27 IST
Congress Slams BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the BJP-led government in Odisha of failing to address rising crimes against women in the state. At a press conference, Khera, accompanied by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, highlighted the lack of a dedicated House Committee to investigate the alarming situation.

The Congress has been vocal in the assembly, demanding accountability from the ruling party for what they claim is a surge in crimes against women since the BJP came to power. Recent incidents have fueled their concerns, with Congress MLAs actively protesting and pushing for a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that crimes against women have declined, Khera remains skeptical, pointing to the number of missing women and girls over the years. The senior Congress leader called for immediate action, stressing the need for genuine safety measures for women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025