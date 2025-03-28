Congress Slams BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Odisha

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the BJP-led government in Odisha of failing to address rising crimes against women in the state. At a press conference, Khera, accompanied by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, highlighted the lack of a dedicated House Committee to investigate the alarming situation.

The Congress has been vocal in the assembly, demanding accountability from the ruling party for what they claim is a surge in crimes against women since the BJP came to power. Recent incidents have fueled their concerns, with Congress MLAs actively protesting and pushing for a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that crimes against women have declined, Khera remains skeptical, pointing to the number of missing women and girls over the years. The senior Congress leader called for immediate action, stressing the need for genuine safety measures for women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)