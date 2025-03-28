Trump and Carney: A New Chapter in US-Canada Relations
In a pivotal conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described their discussion as productive despite upcoming trade tensions.
Carney confirmed Canada's intent to impose retaliatory tariffs next week, emphasizing this decision after Trump's tarif threat betrayed historic ties.
Both leaders highlighted possible political and economic collaboration following Canada's election, a potential path toward renewing the strained US-Canada alliance.
