Strategic Dialogues: Strengthening India-US Ties Pre-Tariff

Days before the implementation of President Donald Trump's retaliatory tariffs, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, engaged in talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The discussions emphasized the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation in trade, defense, and migration.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both nations are committed to continued engagement on issues of mutual concern. Misri took the opportunity to congratulate Landau on his recent Senate confirmation, underlining the deepening convergence of strategic interests between India and the United States.

In addition to discussions on growing bilateral trade and defense partnerships, the two officials deliberated on technology cooperation and issues related to mobility and migration. Misri extended an invitation to Landau, encouraging him to visit India at the earliest opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)