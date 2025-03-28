NDA Poised for Stronger Comeback in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has voiced confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in Bihar with an even stronger mandate in the upcoming assembly elections.

He emphasized the cohesion and effectiveness of the alliance, which includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), and other parties, citing several recent meetings that have reinforced their unity.

Shah praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for driving significant developmental efforts in the state, anticipating a more substantial victory for the NDA come election time.

(With inputs from agencies.)