Vaccine Visionary Peter Marks Exits FDA Amid Controversy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's leading vaccine expert, Peter Marks, has been ousted, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Having been instrumental in vaccine development during Trump's first term, Marks faced an ultimatum to resign or be dismissed, linked to a lack of the desired transparency by top health officials.

In his resignation letter, Marks lamented the preference for misinformation by authorities. His departure is slated for April 5, amidst wider reforms to reshape public health agencies led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)