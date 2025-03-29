Left Menu

Vaccine Visionary Peter Marks Exits FDA Amid Controversy

Peter Marks, a key figure in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, has been ousted from the U.S. FDA. Citing a lack of truth and transparency, Marks chose to resign. Plans for restructuring federal health agencies are underway, with potential downsizing and centralization of functions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 07:16 IST
Vaccine Visionary Peter Marks Exits FDA Amid Controversy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's leading vaccine expert, Peter Marks, has been ousted, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Having been instrumental in vaccine development during Trump's first term, Marks faced an ultimatum to resign or be dismissed, linked to a lack of the desired transparency by top health officials.

In his resignation letter, Marks lamented the preference for misinformation by authorities. His departure is slated for April 5, amidst wider reforms to reshape public health agencies led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025