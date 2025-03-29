Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Protest and Political Tensions

The contentious Waqf Amendment Bill has once again put BJP and AIMIM leaders at loggerheads. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lashed out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his staunch criticism of the bill, alleging that Owaisi was misleading the public under the guise of religion. Chugh argued that, unlike before, Waqf properties should be liberated from land mafia control to ensure the rights of underprivileged Muslim families. He claimed leaders like Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi are engaged in 'hate politics,' questioning why they oppose Muslim women's rights.

Chugh challenged critics to clarify their stance: are they siding with land mafia or supporting transparency in Waqf property management? He accused opposition of desperation, attempting to tarnish BJP's image post their public rejection. Despite parliamentary deliberations, the bill faced sharp criticism from Owaisi. The AIMPLB's call for a 'black band' protest, signaling opposition to the bill, saw participation in cities including Hyderabad and Lucknow.

AIMIM leader Owaisi, also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, joined the protest, arguing the bill threatens community autonomy. Owaisi, referencing religious management practices, questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board, contrasting it with Hindu temples and Gurudwaras. TPCC General Secretary Addanki Dayakar echoed these concerns, criticizing the bill's potential to disturb religious harmony and accusing the BJP of divisive politics. The debate continues to fuel political and community tensions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)