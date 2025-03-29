BJP MP Demands CBI Probe into Karnataka Honeytrap Scandal

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over a reported honeytrap scandal in Karnataka. He alleged involvement of ministers and influential figures, accusing the state government of attempting to bury the issue to avert a political crisis, and reiterated his call for a CBI investigation.

Addressing the media, Shettar claimed that a comprehensive investigation could unearth the involvement of high-profile individuals. "Numerous insiders are implicated, and if a serious probe ensues, many Karnataka ministers and key figures could be exposed. This is why there's a push to quash everything. I've repeatedly urged that the honeytrap matter be probed by the CBI to uncover the truth, as the current administration appears intent on suppressing the issue to prevent political fallout," Shettar stated.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking an independent investigation by CBI or SIT into the alleged honeytrapping of legislators, public servants, and judges in Karnataka, terming it 'political nonsense.' Justice Vikram Nath questioned the petitioner's interest, saying, "Why are you concerned about another state's affairs? They are capable enough to handle it." A Jharkhand resident's plea for a CBI or SIT probe was declined.

