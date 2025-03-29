Turkish Protests Surge: Demand for Istanbul Mayor's Release

Thousands of demonstrators assembled in Istanbul once more on Saturday, signaling their support for the detained city mayor and demanding his immediate release.

Initiated by the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkiye's primary opposition, this rally marks another in a series of protests challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's prolonged governance.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent adversary to Erdogan, was apprehended on allegations of corruption and terrorism on March 19. The ensuing protests, despite governmental prohibitions and legal crackdowns, call for Imamoglu's freedom and propose an early electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)