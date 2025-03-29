Left Menu

Turkish Protests Surge: Demand for Istanbul Mayor's Release

Protesters in Istanbul gathered to demand the release of the imprisoned Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The protests, organized by the CHP, emphasize political opposition to President Erdogan's administration. Despite Imamoglu's arrest on contentious charges, nationwide demonstrations persist, with calls for his release and an early election intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:21 IST
Turkish Protests Surge: Demand for Istanbul Mayor's Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Thousands of demonstrators assembled in Istanbul once more on Saturday, signaling their support for the detained city mayor and demanding his immediate release.

Initiated by the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkiye's primary opposition, this rally marks another in a series of protests challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's prolonged governance.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent adversary to Erdogan, was apprehended on allegations of corruption and terrorism on March 19. The ensuing protests, despite governmental prohibitions and legal crackdowns, call for Imamoglu's freedom and propose an early electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025