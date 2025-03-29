Priyanka Gandhi Launches Key Welfare Initiatives for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

On Thursday, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra initiated several crucial welfare programs aimed at supporting survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in her constituency. Speaking through a post on the social platform X, Gandhi highlighted her enduring commitment to enacting real change by aiding those in dire circumstances.

The day's activities commenced with a District-Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate. Key initiatives unveiled included scholarships for resilient survivors of the disaster. Emphasizing the indomitable spirit of those affected, Gandhi expressed hope that these efforts would empower them to build promising, independent futures.

She underscored the collaborative endeavors of party workers and allies in shaping a hopeful vision for Wayanad. In addition, symbolic moments of progress were marked by the distribution of keys to 29 new homes, the allocation of special scooters for differently-abled individuals, and the provision of a vehicle for the CHC.

Earlier, Vadra inaugurated scholarship distributions to further the education of landslide survivors, an audience deeply impacted by the catastrophe's aftermath. Addressing the audience, she recalled witnessing the extensive destruction during her visit after the disaster, noting the shared efforts across political lines to aid in rebuilding lives.

Gandhi also met with local leaders to discuss various community challenges. The 2024 landslide, responsible for over 300 fatalities in Kerala, underscored the urgent need for these comprehensive support measures aimed at alleviating the suffering of those left vulnerable.

