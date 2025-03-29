Trump and Modi: A Smart Trade Endeavor
President Trump expresses optimism about ongoing trade negotiations between the US and India. He praises Prime Minister Modi, calling him a 'very smart man' and a 'great friend'. Trump believes the discussions regarding tariffs will yield positive results for both nations.
President Donald Trump has painted a positive picture of the ongoing trade talks between the United States and India. During a meeting, he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very smart man' and worthy of his friendship and respect.
Trump expressed confidence that the discussions over tariffs and trade agreements would resolve favorably. His remarks indicated that the progress being made will potentially beneficial to both economic giants.
The US-India relationship appears to be strengthened by this personal rapport between the leaders, fostering hope that a successful trade deal can be implemented imminently, according to Trump's assessments.
