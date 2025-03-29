Left Menu

SAD's Organizational Polls Amid Membership Row

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) plans to hold its organizational elections starting April 2. The decision follows a membership drive controversy, with the Akal Takht and SAD conducting separate enrollments. Critics accuse SAD of defying the Akal Takht's reorganization orders. Election guidelines and delegate lists will be issued on April 11.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced that it will conduct its organizational elections from April 2 onwards, a decision confirmed during a meeting of the party's parliamentary board led by Balwinder Singh Bhunder.

This development comes amid disputes over the party's membership drive, with the Akal Takht initiating its own membership effort on March 18, separate from SAD's initiative. Party secretary Daljit Singh Cheema stated that the deadline for submitting enrollment slips is March 31, and no submissions will be accepted afterwards.

An April 11 meeting has been scheduled with party observers to issue election guidelines and delegate lists. Elections for district and state delegates will occur April 2-6, with results submitted on April 7. The row arises after religious penalties were imposed on SAD leaders last December, prompting Akal Takht to demand compliance with its reorganization decree.

