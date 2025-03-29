Trump's Election Order Sparks Chaos: States Grapple with New Changes

President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to modify US election processes has thrown state and local election officials into a whirl of ambiguity and apprehension. With the 2026 midterm elections looming, officials are uneasy about potential voter confusion and the possible overhaul of their electoral systems.

The executive order proposes significant changes such as additional voter registration requirements, the decertification of certain voting systems, and harsher ballot deadlines for many states. This comes at a time when election officials are already facing a reduction in cybersecurity support from the federal government.

Adding to the commotion, the order instigates fears over the government's role in election management. Critics argue that the new mandates could result in voter confusion and lawsuits, significantly raising operational challenges for election officials across the country.

