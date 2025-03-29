Rajasthan Governor's Close Call: Chopper Snag Averted
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade narrowly avoided a helicopter mishap after a technical issue forced an emergency landing in Pali. The incident occurred shortly after the chopper took off. The police confirmed the snag and reported that the aircraft was promptly inspected for faults.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade faced an emergency as his helicopter encountered a technical problem shortly after liftoff in Pali. This hiccup forced the pilot to make a swift yet safe landing.
According to SP Pali Chunaram Jat, the Governor had flown into Pali for a scheduled program and was en route by road when the technical snag occurred.
Fortunately, the issue was detected almost immediately, allowing the crew on board to execute a precautionary landing. Authorities confirmed a thorough inspection of the helicopter followed the near-miss event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement