Rajasthan Governor's Close Call: Chopper Snag Averted

In a concerning incident, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade faced an emergency as his helicopter encountered a technical problem shortly after liftoff in Pali. This hiccup forced the pilot to make a swift yet safe landing.

According to SP Pali Chunaram Jat, the Governor had flown into Pali for a scheduled program and was en route by road when the technical snag occurred.

Fortunately, the issue was detected almost immediately, allowing the crew on board to execute a precautionary landing. Authorities confirmed a thorough inspection of the helicopter followed the near-miss event.

