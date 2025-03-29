Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Juggles Fiscal Challenges and Poll Promises

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis defends Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's remarks on crop loan waivers, amidst controversy regarding financial constraints. Pawar emphasized paying installments before potential waivers. Deputy CM Shinde assures fulfillment of promises made in the election manifesto, stressing balanced finances for welfare and development.

Updated: 29-03-2025 23:49 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come forward in defense of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar following the latter's comments on crop loan waivers that shook political circles. Pawar highlighted the state's financial constraints, almost ruling out a crop loan waiver, but assured that all poll promises will be fulfilled.

Speaking in Baramati, Pawar emphasized the importance of recognizing financial realities, urging farmers to pay their loan installments by March 31. Despite these constraints, the state government intends to make decisions at the appropriate time, ensuring the fulfillment of election manifesto promises, according to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Shinde stressed the balanced financial management necessary for welfare schemes, highlighting past assistance for farmers and significant allocations for agricultural support. Key government initiatives signal a commitment to addressing the needs of Maharashtra's agricultural sector while managing state finances prudently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

