Tensions Rise in Malda: BJP Clashes with TMC Over Religious Procession Dispute

A high-stakes confrontation unfolded in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday as a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was prevented from accessing a conflict-ridden area.

The clashes, rooted in a religious procession, prompted charges from Majumdar against local police for allegedly supporting the ruling TMC.

In the aftermath, a heavy security presence accompanied the gradual reopening of businesses as authorities weighed decisions on the restoration of Internet services.

(With inputs from agencies.)