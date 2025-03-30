Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Malda: BJP Clashes with TMC Over Religious Procession Dispute

In West Bengal, a BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, encountered resistance from police while attempting to access a violence-hit area in Malda. The clashes between communities escalated following a religious procession. Majumdar accused police of bias towards TMC, while businesses resumed amid ongoing police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:05 IST
A high-stakes confrontation unfolded in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday as a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was prevented from accessing a conflict-ridden area.

The clashes, rooted in a religious procession, prompted charges from Majumdar against local police for allegedly supporting the ruling TMC.

In the aftermath, a heavy security presence accompanied the gradual reopening of businesses as authorities weighed decisions on the restoration of Internet services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

