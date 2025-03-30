Left Menu

Yatnal's Challenge: The Birth of a New 'Hindu Party' in Karnataka?

Recently expelled BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal is considering forming a new 'Hindu party' in Karnataka, expressing discontent with the current BJP's leadership and alleged 'dynasty politics.' Despite criticism, Yatnal remains respectful towards BJP and PM Modi, vowing to gauge public support for the new initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:15 IST
Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a recently expelled MLA from the BJP, hinted on Sunday at potentially starting a new 'Hindu party' in Karnataka. His statement follows insistence that the BJP, which he respects as his 'mother,' deviates from its principles under the current state leadership.

Yatnal's concerns stem from alleged 'dynasty politics' and accusations of corruption within the Karnataka BJP. He claims support from state Hindu workers dissatisfied with the party's current association and leadership direction, particularly under B Y Vijayendra and his father, B S Yeddyurappa.

Despite his expulsion, Yatnal's resolve remains unshaken. He plans to survey public opinion on launching a new party dedicated to the protection of Hindu dharma and development, with possible plans to announce its formation on Vijayadashami, if public sentiment aligns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

