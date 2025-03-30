Left Menu

Netanyahu's Diplomatic Visit to Hungary Amid Legal Controversies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Hungary for a diplomatic meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Despite an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, Orban invited Netanyahu last year, ensuring the warrant wouldn’t be enforced during his visit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Hungary this week, where he will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to an announcement from his office on Sunday. Netanyahu is expected to depart on Wednesday and return to Israel on Sunday.

The visit occurs against the backdrop of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, alleging Netanyahu's involvement in war crimes in Gaza. This warrant restricts his travel to certain countries. However, Orban extended an invitation last November, promising that Hungary would not honor the arrest warrant.

The visit underscores Hungary's diplomatic ties with Israel and Prime Minister Orban's willingness to overlook international legal challenges in maintaining this relationship. It also highlights Netanyahu's challenging international position amid ongoing legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

