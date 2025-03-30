NDA Unity Unshaken as Bihar Elections Approach

In the political landscape of Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has asserted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) strength, highlighting internal conflicts among opposition parties. In a conversation with ANI, Paswan pointed to the disunity within the Mahagathbandhan, notably between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, as a strategic advantage for the NDA.

Paswan emphasized the opposition's disagreements over seat allocations, particularly Congress's ambition to contest in more than 70 seats, which they believe contributed to past electoral failures. He noted the NDA's focus on showcasing development works by both central and state governments to the public.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reaffirming his allegiance to the NDA, labeled his previous alliance with Mahagathbandhan as a mistake. He praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his role in his political ascent and highlighted ongoing state initiatives in infrastructure, women's empowerment, and other socio-economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)