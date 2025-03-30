Left Menu

NDA Unity Unshaken as Bihar Elections Approach

Union Minister Chirag Paswan underscores NDA's unity amid opposition infighting ahead of Bihar elections. CM Nitish Kumar reaffirms commitment to NDA, credits Atal Bihari Vajpayee for political rise, and highlights state development efforts, particularly in women's empowerment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends key governmental events in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:00 IST
NDA Unity Unshaken as Bihar Elections Approach
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the political landscape of Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has asserted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) strength, highlighting internal conflicts among opposition parties. In a conversation with ANI, Paswan pointed to the disunity within the Mahagathbandhan, notably between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, as a strategic advantage for the NDA.

Paswan emphasized the opposition's disagreements over seat allocations, particularly Congress's ambition to contest in more than 70 seats, which they believe contributed to past electoral failures. He noted the NDA's focus on showcasing development works by both central and state governments to the public.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reaffirming his allegiance to the NDA, labeled his previous alliance with Mahagathbandhan as a mistake. He praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his role in his political ascent and highlighted ongoing state initiatives in infrastructure, women's empowerment, and other socio-economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

