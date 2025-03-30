Greenland Dilemma: U.S. Acquisition Dreams Dashed by Danish PM

In a firm rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations to acquire Greenland, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen declared that Greenland remains autonomous and is not for sale. His statement was made on Facebook following Trump's announcement of 'real conversations' about annexing the Arctic nation.

Addressing NBC News on Saturday, Trump expressed a confident stance, asserting the possibility of securing Greenland. However, Nielsen's decisive response underscores Greenland's commitment to self-determination and refutes any potential acquisition.

Further stirring the geopolitical pot, U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark's security measures in Greenland. During a military base visit, Vance suggested U.S. management could better protect the island, highlighting its strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)