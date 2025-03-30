Monarchy Chaos: Arrests and Unrest in Nepal's Capital

In the heart of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, a pro-monarchy protest turned violent, resulting in the arrest of at least nine individuals. Among the arrested was Ravi Ranjan Kumar from Bihar, India, involved in looting at the Bhatbhateni Departmental Store amid the demonstration.

The chaotic protest saw looters make away with items such as whiskey, beer, and cosmetics. Police authorities have confirmed taking necessary legal steps against those detained, with ongoing investigations as violence surrounding the monarchy reinstatement movement intensifies.

The protest's turmoil claimed the lives of two individuals, including a TV cameraman, and left 110 others injured. Amidst this, the Kathmandu District Court has granted remand for 41 involved, including leaders from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party. This unrest marks a new chapter in the opposition to Nepal's democracy, calling for the monarchy's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)