BJP MLA Alleges Conspiracy Amidst Kalash Yatra Controversy
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar from Ghaziabad's Loni has alleged a conspiracy against him, claiming police attempted to incite communal tensions during a religious procession. He responded to a show cause notice by the BJP citing indiscipline, accusing the state government of corruption and misconduct.
Nand Kishore Gurjar, the BJP MLA from Loni, Ghaziabad, claims that there was a conspiracy to incite violence during a religious procession. Responding to a show cause notice from the BJP, Gurjar alleged that local police aimed to create a communal disturbance and even plotted to 'kill' him.
Gurjar reported that an IPS officer in Lucknow warned him about possible police interference during the 'Kalash Yatra'. The procession, involving 11,000 women, allegedly faced undue police intervention despite acquired permissions. Gurjar accused the police of manhandling participants and working with local youth to incite violence.
Despite being reprimanded by party leadership for public outbursts against the government, Gurjar remains defiant, expressing concerns over corruption and misconduct in the state's administration. The BJP's notice cites his actions as damaging to the party's reputation.
