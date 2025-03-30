Trump's Third Term Speculations Stir Constitutional Debate

In a recent interview with NBC News, former President Donald Trump expressed potential interest in serving a third term, despite constitutional restrictions. Trump's comments sparked discussions about bypassing the 22nd Amendment, which caps presidential terms at two.

The 22nd Amendment was introduced in 1951 following President Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented four-term presidency. It clearly states that no individual can be elected President more than twice.

During the interview, Trump suggested that there are methods to extend his leadership beyond the constitutional limits, though he refrained from elaborating on those methods. This revelation adds to previous hints Trump has made regarding longer presidential tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)