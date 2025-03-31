Left Menu

Missing US Vehicle Found in Lithuania: Soldiers' Whereabouts Unknown

A US armored vehicle, missing for six days in Lithuania, was retrieved from a swamp without information on the four soldiers onboard. The soldiers were conducting a training exercise in Pabrade, near the Belarus border. Recovery efforts were hampered by challenging terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:10 IST
A US armored vehicle, which had been missing for six days in Lithuania, was successfully retrieved from a swamp, Lithuanian officials reported on Monday. However, the status of the four American soldiers who were on board remains unknown.

The soldiers vanished while on a training exercise at the expansive General Silvestras Zukauskas training ground near Pabrade, close to the Belarusian border. Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene emphasized the sensitivity of the situation in a Facebook post, urging calm and patience from the public.

The recovery of the M88 Hercules armored vehicle, submerged in water and bogged down by mud, required specialized equipment due to challenging swampy conditions, complicating the operation. Investigations by Lithuanian Military Police and US authorities are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

