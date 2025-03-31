Ram Navami Celebrations: A Religious Festival Turned Political Armament
This year's Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have evolved from a religious event into a politically charged occasion. The BJP and Hindutva groups aim to consolidate Hindu votes ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by staging large-scale processions. Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has amplified these efforts, provoking criticism from the ruling TMC.
The Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have assumed a fresh dimension this year, blending religious reverence with political stakes as 2026 assembly elections approach. Traditionally a religious event, it has become a battleground for political clout between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP.
The BJP, eager to consolidate Hindu votes, is spearheading efforts with Hindutva groups to organize over 3,000 processions across the state. This agenda is further fueled by incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which BJP leaders cite as a rallying point against the TMC's alleged appeasement policies.
While the BJP and VHP argue these processions will unite Hindus against oppression, the TMC accuses the opposition of exploiting religion for electoral gains, warning of potential communal unrest. The state's administration is on high alert to prevent flare-ups, aiming to balance festivities with peacekeeping.
