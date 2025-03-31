Left Menu

Ram Navami Celebrations: A Religious Festival Turned Political Armament

This year's Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have evolved from a religious event into a politically charged occasion. The BJP and Hindutva groups aim to consolidate Hindu votes ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by staging large-scale processions. Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has amplified these efforts, provoking criticism from the ruling TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:24 IST
Ram Navami Celebrations: A Religious Festival Turned Political Armament
  • Country:
  • India

The Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have assumed a fresh dimension this year, blending religious reverence with political stakes as 2026 assembly elections approach. Traditionally a religious event, it has become a battleground for political clout between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP.

The BJP, eager to consolidate Hindu votes, is spearheading efforts with Hindutva groups to organize over 3,000 processions across the state. This agenda is further fueled by incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which BJP leaders cite as a rallying point against the TMC's alleged appeasement policies.

While the BJP and VHP argue these processions will unite Hindus against oppression, the TMC accuses the opposition of exploiting religion for electoral gains, warning of potential communal unrest. The state's administration is on high alert to prevent flare-ups, aiming to balance festivities with peacekeeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025