Diplomats Urge Russian Ceasefire and Humanitarian Gestures

Europe’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for Russia to agree on a ceasefire and make goodwill gestures, such as returning deported Ukrainian children and releasing prisoners of war. Discussions among European foreign ministers focused on peace efforts, including potential U.S. involvement and peacekeeping troop deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:03 IST
Kaja Kallas

Europe's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has appealed to Russia to demonstrate good faith by agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Key gestures, she noted, include returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia and releasing prisoners of war. The statements came ahead of a critical meeting of European foreign ministers in Madrid, aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Before the meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that Russia owes a definitive response to the U.S. on whether it intends to pursue peace. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed growing frustration over stalled peace efforts, despite adopting a softer stance toward Russia—a position met with caution by European allies.

Discussions also touched on the joint Franco-British proposal to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski highlighted that the decision ultimately rests with Ukraine, which must determine the timing and conditions for allowing foreign troops on its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

