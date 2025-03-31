Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Political Earthquake: French Court Bars Far-right Leader from Office

Marine Le Pen, the far-right French political leader, has been barred from public office for five years due to embezzlement charges. This ruling could significantly impact French politics and prevent her from running in the 2027 presidential election. Although Le Pen plans to appeal, her political future remains uncertain.

Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:54 IST
A French court has dealt a serious blow to Marine Le Pen's political ambitions by barring her from public office for five years on embezzlement charges. The decision not only jeopardizes Le Pen's prospects in the 2027 presidential race but also sends shockwaves through French politics.

Although Le Pen is expected to appeal, her ineligibility stands, casting uncertainty over her political future. This ruling comes as a significant setback for one of the prominent figures poised to challenge President Emmanuel Macron's succession.

The court's verdict has sparked a mixed reaction among political circles, with some opposing the severity of the penalty. Meanwhile, Le Pen's supporters, including Jordan Bardella, speak out against the judgment as an affront to democracy. The legal ramifications and ongoing appeals process will determine if Le Pen can reclaim her candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

