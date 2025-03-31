Left Menu

BJP MLA Yatnal Eyes New Political Path Amidst Accusations

Former BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, expelled for criticizing the party, hints at forming a new political party. He accuses the BJP of 'adjustment politics' and of not focusing on Hindus. Yatnal emphasizes creating a non-communal identity, despite speculation of joining Congress.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a former BJP MLA, announced his intentions to possibly form a new political party following his expulsion from the BJP. The expulsion was due to his sharp criticism of the party's leadership, particularly targeting former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son, BJP state chief BY Vijayendra. Yatnal accused the BJP of engaging in 'adjustment politics' and failing to prioritize Hindu interests.

Addressing journalists, Yatnal clarified his vision of a new political identity unshackled by communal pretexts. He intends to unite supporters of various regional and societal icons, advocating for a holistic Hindu representation. Amidst widespread speculation of his political future, Yatnal categorically dismissed any intentions of joining the Congress, labeling it as a party with a Muslim bias.

Despite meeting Congress leader Anil Kumar, Yatnal denies crossover ambitions but remains firm on gathering public opinion via social media, emphasizing transparency and public engagement as he prepares for political realignment. His pronounced intentions to combat 'dynasty politics' and alleged financial misconduct within the BJP underscore the unfolding political dynamics in Karnataka.

